Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 661,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,751,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after buying an additional 59,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 941,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.