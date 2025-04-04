Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 661,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,751,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
