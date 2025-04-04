Restaurant Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that operate restaurants or are involved in the food and beverage industry. Investors in restaurant stocks typically gain ownership in firms ranging from fast-food chains to upscale dining establishments, with their value influenced by consumer trends and the broader economic environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $14.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. 43,881,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,608,424. The stock has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $29.39 on Friday, hitting $500.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,573. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.54 and its 200 day moving average is $473.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.59. 22,698,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,122,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

