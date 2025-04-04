Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $144.84 and last traded at $147.80. Approximately 12,575,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 15,358,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.38.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25. The stock has a market cap of $768.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

