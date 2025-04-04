Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1095406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after buying an additional 2,911,905 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

