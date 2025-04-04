Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1095406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.