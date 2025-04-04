Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $59.60. Approximately 258,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 877,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.