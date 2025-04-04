BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 289,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the previous session’s volume of 36,970 shares.The stock last traded at $71.60 and had previously closed at $75.91.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

