Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $74.44. 1,080,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,906,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

