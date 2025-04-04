Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $74.44. 1,080,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,906,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
