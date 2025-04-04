iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.58 and last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 278344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.