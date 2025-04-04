SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $108.45, with a volume of 3687061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.46.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

