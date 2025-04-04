SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $108.45, with a volume of 3687061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.46.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
