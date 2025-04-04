SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 353491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Trading Down 4.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $981.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile
