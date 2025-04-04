Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.61 and last traded at $112.30, with a volume of 489996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9487 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

