Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.61 and last traded at $112.30, with a volume of 489996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.
Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51.
Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9487 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF
Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Energy ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.