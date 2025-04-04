Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading 2.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.50. 1,826,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,093,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 106.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

