ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 179,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical volume of 127,423 call options.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 1,166,014 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,933,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $7,334,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $7.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 187,646,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,930,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
