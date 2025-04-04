ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.42 and last traded at $71.02, with a volume of 3567892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 11.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra S&P500
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.