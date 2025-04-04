Promising Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum, GE Vernova, Chevron, and Caterpillar are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy sources, such as oil, natural gas, and renewable resources. These stocks are influenced by global economic trends, geopolitical events, and fluctuations in commodity prices, making them a dynamic component of the broader equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $25.50 on Friday, reaching $241.78. 110,132,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,317,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,453,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $669.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.26. 14,848,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,712,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 33,206,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $32.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.45. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.10.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded down $15.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,692. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $281.81 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

