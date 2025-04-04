Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 237129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

