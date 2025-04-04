Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 237129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
