BKV (NYSE:BKV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 88047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BKV Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BKV

In related news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,274.96. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BKV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,728,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth $9,553,000.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

