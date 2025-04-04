Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 163262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a positive change from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

