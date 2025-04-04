Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 163262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a positive change from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

