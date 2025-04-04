West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.56, with a volume of 56339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -609.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

