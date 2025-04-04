SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.22 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 5554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.65.
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52.
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.