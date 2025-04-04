SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.22 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 5554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

