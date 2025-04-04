Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.56 and last traded at $113.00. Approximately 267,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,470,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

