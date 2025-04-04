Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $296.50 and last traded at $299.14. Approximately 64,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 711,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.73.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.