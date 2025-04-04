MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 19.5% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) traded down 19.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $47.15. Approximately 288,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 905,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

