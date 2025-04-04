Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,762,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,579,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.