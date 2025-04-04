Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.19. 3,801,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 27,337,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,661.96. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 22,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $194,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,541,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,386,198.70. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,049,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Snap by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $30,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,713,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

