GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 4.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 2,006,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,024,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GameStop by 38.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,769,000 after buying an additional 380,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,146,000 after buying an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,389,000 after acquiring an additional 659,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

