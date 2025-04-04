Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 263 shares.The stock last traded at $1,051.13 and had previously closed at $1,075.00.

Biglari Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,045.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.12 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

