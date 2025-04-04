MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,429,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,253,174 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $6.36.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 26.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
