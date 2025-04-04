Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 58,078 shares.The stock last traded at $304.52 and had previously closed at $313.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

