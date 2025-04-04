Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 58,078 shares.The stock last traded at $304.52 and had previously closed at $313.81.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.74.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
