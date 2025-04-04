Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $494.20 and last traded at $511.83. 13,579,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 14,384,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.62.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total value of $525,577.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,742.26. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,676.90. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.55.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $6,548,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 983 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.