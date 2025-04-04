Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $129.33, but opened at $117.57. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $117.66, with a volume of 12,869,710 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 83.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,081,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,757,000 after buying an additional 490,694 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

