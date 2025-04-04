Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $603,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,623,000 after acquiring an additional 161,373 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 85,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,432,855,000 after purchasing an additional 864,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $255.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $2,089,882.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,705,195. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

