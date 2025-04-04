ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 2,371,485 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 102.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 674,723 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,612,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

