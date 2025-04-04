Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Jennifer Thomas Acquires 400 Shares

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Thomas bought 400 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £2,024 ($2,651.99).

Personal Assets Stock Down 0.4 %

PNL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 503 ($6.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 508.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 500.20. Personal Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 478 ($6.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.79). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.19.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

