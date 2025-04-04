Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 38 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,087.21.

ServiceNow Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $773.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $925.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

