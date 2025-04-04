AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 675 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.1% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 2.3 %

RTX stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.90 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.