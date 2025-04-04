Somerville Kurt F Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.24 and its 200 day moving average is $217.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

