Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.71, with a volume of 115002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.
