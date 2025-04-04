First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.88 and last traded at $95.04, with a volume of 10033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.12.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

