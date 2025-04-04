Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 86107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Valvoline Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 52.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

