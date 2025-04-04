SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 1995516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

