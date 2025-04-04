Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.49 and last traded at $83.63, with a volume of 5977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.21.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $815.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,363,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

