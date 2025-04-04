Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) Insider Buys A$17,729.88 in Stock

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS – Get Free Report) insider John Hannaford purchased 590,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,729.88 ($11,221.44).

John Hannaford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, John Hannaford acquired 688,917 shares of Forrestania Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,333.76 ($6,540.35).

On Wednesday, February 19th, John Hannaford acquired 369,098 shares of Forrestania Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,643.76 ($4,204.91).

On Tuesday, January 21st, John Hannaford bought 274,976 shares of Forrestania Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,749.76 ($1,740.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Forrestania Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Western Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

