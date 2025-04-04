Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 4.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

