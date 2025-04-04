Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 26,824 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 35,983.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 278,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 206,609 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

