eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $63.61 and last traded at $64.78. 1,633,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,855,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

Specifically, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.46.

eBay Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in eBay by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

