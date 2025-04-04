PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.85. 1,580,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,181,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 255.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 96,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

