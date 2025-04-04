Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day moving average of $201.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $173.87 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Charles Schwab Stock: Trading Up in a Down Market
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.