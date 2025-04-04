Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day moving average of $201.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $173.87 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

