Somerville Kurt F Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.64.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

