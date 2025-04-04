First Western Trust Bank Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NEE stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

